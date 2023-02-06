The declines in the major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are continuing today after Friday's move lower on the back of stronger then expected US jobs, and higher yields. Yields continue to move to the upside today with the two-year trading up 11.5 basis points at 4.416%. The 10 year yield is trading up 8.7 basis points at 3.619%.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the U.S. open is showing:

The low for the S&P index today has reached 4106.37. That is just above the 4100 level that stalled the index both on December 1 and December 13. That ceiling was broken last week on Wednesday with the price extending up to a high of 4198.44 before rotating back to the downside on Friday. Move below the 4100 level would get traders nervous about further downside potential.