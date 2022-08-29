Major US stock indices are closing the day lower. The declines led by the NASDAQ index which fell about 1% on the day.

A look at the final numbers shows:

The 3 major indices all closed below their 100 day MAs. The 100 day MAs for the major in theowdices come in at:

  • Dow 32488.94 vs close of 32099.
  • S&P 4068.38 vs close at 4030.60
  • Nasdaq 12109.73 vs 12017.68

Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P, energy was the big gainer. Information technology was the worst performer.

The winners today were:

  • Energy, +1.54%
  • Utilities, +0.25%
  • Consumer staples, -0.15%

The losers today were:

  • Information technology, -1.28%
  • Real Estate, -0.88%
  • Communication services, -0.78%