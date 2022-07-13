The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are ending the day with mixed results.

Dow industrial average is the worst performer (-0.67%)

Dow industrial average is down for the 4th consecutive day

At the lows, the Dow was down -166.72 points or -1.59%. The Dow never reach positive territory today (at the high the index was down -0.01%).

S&P index is also down for the 4th consecutive day. At its lows, the index was down -1.61%. At the highs the S&P was up 0.28%

NASDAQ index was the best performer trading above and below the unchanged level, but closing in the red for the 3rd consecutive day

The NASDAQ index at its lows was a down -2.07%. At the highs it was up 0.54%..

Russell 2000 lower for the 3rd consecutive day

Looking at the final numbers

Dow industrial average fell -209.81 points or -0.68% at 30771.55

S&P index fell -17.19 points or -0.45% at 3801.60

NASDAQ index fell -17.14 points or -0.15% 11247.59

Russell 2000 fell -2.147 points or -0.21% at 1726.03

A look at the winners in the Dow industrial average the top 5 included:

Nike, +1.37%

Procter & Gamble, +0.62%

Home Depot, +0.62%

McDonald's, +0.51%

Walmart, +0.22%

The biggest losers in the Dow included:

United health, -2.5%

Boeing, -2.23%

Walgreens, -1.92%

Salesforce, -1.69%

Honeywell, -1.58%

Some other big losers today included:

Zoom, -6.46%

Delta Air Lines -4.60%

Daimler -4.59%

Phillip Morris -3.42%

Rite Aid -3.34%

American Airlines -2.11%

FedEx, -3.08%

Roblox, -2.93%

AMC, -2.88%

Raytheon technologies -2.8%

Alphabet -2.34%

Some big winners today included:

Twitter, +7.85%

Game stop, +3.19%

Snowflake +2.92%

Celsius, +2.65%

Alcoa +2.25%

Rivian, +2.02%

Qualcomm +2.02%

Box +1.77%

Tesla +1.7%

Ross Stores, +1.68%

