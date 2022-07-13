The major US  indices  are ending the day with mixed results.

  • Dow industrial average is the worst performer (-0.67%)
  • Dow industrial average is down for the 4th consecutive day
  • At the lows, the Dow was down -166.72 points or -1.59%. The Dow never reach positive territory today (at the high the index was down -0.01%).
  • S&P index is also down for the 4th consecutive day. At its lows, the index was down -1.61%. At the highs the S&P was up 0.28%
  • NASDAQ index was the best performer trading above and below the unchanged level, but closing in the red for the 3rd consecutive day
  • The NASDAQ index at its lows was a down -2.07%. At the highs it was up 0.54%..
  • Russell 2000 lower for the 3rd consecutive day

Looking at the final numbers

  • Dow industrial average fell -209.81 points or -0.68% at 30771.55
  • S&P index fell -17.19 points or -0.45% at 3801.60
  • NASDAQ index fell -17.14 points or -0.15% 11247.59
  • Russell 2000 fell -2.147 points or -0.21% at 1726.03

A look at the winners in the Dow industrial average the top 5 included:

  • Nike, +1.37%
  • Procter & Gamble, +0.62%
  • Home Depot, +0.62%
  • McDonald's, +0.51%
  • Walmart, +0.22%

The biggest losers in the Dow included:

  • United health, -2.5%
  • Boeing, -2.23%
  • Walgreens, -1.92%
  • Salesforce, -1.69%
  • Honeywell, -1.58%

Some other big losers today included:

  • Zoom, -6.46%
  • Delta Air Lines -4.60%
  • Daimler -4.59%
  • Phillip Morris -3.42%
  • Rite Aid -3.34%
  • American Airlines -2.11%
  • FedEx, -3.08%
  • Roblox, -2.93%
  • AMC, -2.88%
  • Raytheon technologies -2.8%
  • Alphabet -2.34%

Some big winners today included:

  • Twitter, +7.85%
  • Game stop, +3.19%
  • Snowflake +2.92%
  • Celsius, +2.65%
  • Alcoa +2.25%
  • Rivian, +2.02%
  • Qualcomm +2.02%
  • Box +1.77%
  • Tesla +1.7%
  • Ross Stores, +1.68%

