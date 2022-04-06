The major US indices are heading lower to start the trading day
- Dow industrial average -270 points or -0.78% at 34370.97. Yesterday the index fell -280.7 points
- S&P index is down -46.29 points or -1.02% at 4478.82. Yesterday the index fell -57.52.
- NASDAQ index -232.36 points or -1.64% at 13971.81. Yesterday the index fell -328.39 points.
- Russell 2000 is down -24.05 points or -1.18% at 2021.98.
Looking at the S&P index on the daily chart below, the price has fallen below its 200 day moving average at 4490.46. Yesterday the price fell back below its 100 day moving average at 4537.82 and closed below that key moving average level. The fall below the 200 day moving average increases the bearish bias if the price can stay below that level.
In other markets
- Gold is up now about $5.11 or 0.27% $1928.66
- Crude oil is trading down around five cents on the day at $101.92.
- Bitcoin is trading at $44,796 down around $700 on the day
In the US debt market,
- 2 year is trading at 2.543%, up 2.5 basis points
- 10 year is trading at 2.637%, up 8.6 basis points
- 30 year is trading at 2.673%, up 9.8 basis points
In the forex, the EUR remains the strongest while the CHF remains the weakest.
