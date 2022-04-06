The major US indices are heading lower to start the trading day

Looking at the S&P index on the daily chart below, the price has fallen below its 200 day moving average at 4490.46. Yesterday the price fell back below its 100 day moving average at 4537.82 and closed below that key moving average level. The fall below the 200 day moving average increases the bearish bias if the price can stay below that level.

S&P
S&P index trades below its 200 day moving average

In other markets

In the US debt market,

  • 2 year is trading at 2.543%, up 2.5 basis points
  • 10 year is trading at 2.637%, up 8.6 basis points
  • 30 year is trading at 2.673%, up 9.8 basis points

In the forex, the EUR remains the strongest while the CHF remains the weakest.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies