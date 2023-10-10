The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher adding to the gains from Monday's trade. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 63 points or 0.19% at 33667.90

S&P index up 7.58 points or 0.17% at 4343.23

NASDAQ index up 16.26 points or 0.12% at 13500.50

looking at some of the big cap market movers:

Nvidia is down $1.51 or -0.33% at $451.22

Alphabet is unchanged at $138.42

Microsoft is down $0.51 or -0.15% at 329.31

Apple is down $0.47 or -0.26% at $178.48

Meta is up $0.41 or 0.13% at 318.77

Tesla is up $2.80 or 1.07% or $262.37

Netflix is down $1.33 or -0.34% at $384.78

Looking at the US at that market, yields are lower:

2-year yield 4.990%, -8.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.653%, -9.5 basis points

10-year yield 4.702% -7.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.894% -4.7 basis points

The 2-10 year spread is up to -28.4 basis points (that is less negative) as it tries to get rid of the negative yield curve.

At 1 PM ET, the US treasury will auction off 3-year notes.

In other markets:

Crude oil is trading fairly steady at $-0.25 or -0.29% at $86.13

Gold is down $7.01 or -0.3% at $1854.40 after rising sharply yesterday on geopolitical risks (up $28.75 or 1.57%)

Bitcoin is trading at $27,380

The EUR remains the strongest of the major currencies and the JPY is the weakest (but not as strong or weak as at the start of the US trading session).