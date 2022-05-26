The major indices are trading higher in early US trading. The Dow 30 stocks leading the way. The NASDAQ stocks are lagging but still higher on the day. Apple said production was likely to be flat this year with iPhones sales less than expected. Apple shares are down -1.3% in early trading.

Nvidia shares are also lower but well off the post  earnings  lows. There shares are currently down -0.68%. Shortly after the earnings release their shares were down over 7%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Of note is that the the major indices are all higher on the week. The S&P and NASDAQ indices have been down for 7 consecutive weeks. The Dow industrial average has been down for a consecutive weeks.

The Friday closes a week ago came in at:

  • Dow 31261.91. The current prices 1200 points higher
  • S&P 3810.32. The current price is 200 points higher
  • NASDAQ index 11354.62. The current price is 150 points higher

There is some breathing room, but there has been some bad days, and there are 2 days left in the week.

Nevertheless so far so good for the chances of a up week for change.