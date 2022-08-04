The major US indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow is marginally lower. The S&P is near unchanged. The NASDAQ is marginally higher. The major indices all moved sharply higher yesterday after 2 days of declines to start the new calendar month. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average is down -94 points or -0.29% at 32718
  • S&P index -3.4 points or -0.09% at 4151
  • NASDAQ index up 25.6 points or 0.21% at 12695
  • Russell 2000 down 3.18 points or -0.17% at 1905.74

In other markets:

  • spot gold is up $11.49 or 0.65% at $1776.98
  • spot silver is down $0.04 -0.22% $19.99
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $89.58 that's down $1.08 on the day. The price moved below the $90 level for the 1st time since the start of the Ukraine war
  • Bitcoin is trading at $22,943. That is off the low of the day at $22,751.54

In the US debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:

  • 2 year 3.09%, +2.1 basis point
  • 5 year 2.829%, unchanged
  • 10 year 2.708% unchanged
  • 30 year 2.970%, +2.2 basis points

In the forex

  • USDCAD is moving higher after oil prices dipped below the $90 level. The USDCAD is approaching a downward sloping trendline at 1.2879. The high price just reached 1.2874. The pair broke above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.28389 and 1.28419 respectively
  • EURUSD traded between its 200 hour moving average 1.0193 and 100 hour moving average at 1.02053, but backed off in early North American trading (low price reached 1.01595. The current price is trading back higher at 1.0185 and approaching the moving averages once again. A move above would tilt the technical bias a little more to the upside.
  • GBPUSD cracked below its 200 hour moving average with momentum after the BOE decision. That moving average comes in at 1.2138. The low price extended to 1.2064 and bounced. The price is back above the low from yesterday (at 1.2101) and a swing area between 1.2080 and 1.2102.

