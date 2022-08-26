Although the core PCE data was weaker than expected, the US rates remain in positive territory. The USD has moved lower but has more technical work to do to increase the USD bearish bias (like move through 200 hour MA in GBPUSD and USDCHF and USDJPY). The EURUSD did see a break above its 200 hour MA helped by more hawkish ECB sources comments that 75 basis point hike should be on the table at the next meeting. I wonder if that is good or bad, but if the ECB mandate is inflation, I guess it makes sense give inflationary trends.

The major US stock indices are playing it slow. It seems they want to hear what chair Powell has to officially say. A look at the market currently shows:

  • Dow up 34.24 points or 0.10% at 33323.48
  • S&P index -5.52 points or -0.13% at 4193.97
  • NASDAQ index -36 points or -0.25% at 12608.40
  • Russell 2000-7.26 points or -0.37% at 1957.40

Although US yields are off their high levels, they still are higher on the day. A look at the US debt market shows:

  • two year 3.378%, +0.8 basis points. The high yield reach 3.403%
  • five year 3.176%, +2.0 basis points. The high yield reach 3.210%
  • 10 year 3.046%, +1.6 basis points. The high yield reach 3.086%
  • 30 year 3.258%, +1.7 basis points. The high yield reach 3.286%