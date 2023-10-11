The US major indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way once again. The indices are all up for the 4th consecutive day.

Technically, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index moved back above its 100/50 day MAs. The 100-day moving averages at 13602.23. The 50 day moving average is just above that at 13609.76. The NASDAQ index is closing today at 13659.67 tilting the technical bias more to the upside.

NASDAQ index closed above its 50/100 day moving averages

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 65.57 points or 0.19% at 33804.88

S&P index rose 18.71 points or 0.43% at 4376.94

NASDAQ index rose 96.82 points or 0.71% at 13659.67.

Some of the large-cap tech stocks (generally with large cash balances), led the charge:

Nvidia rose $10.08 or 2.2% to $468.06

Google rose $2.49 or 1.80% to $140.55

Microsoft rose $4.03 or 1.23% to $332.42

Apple rose $1.34 or 0.75% to $179.70

Meta rose $5.98 or 1.86% to $327.82

Shares of Adobe was also big winner today after announcing a new product. It shares rose $17.19 or 3.23% to $549.91