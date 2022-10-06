The major US stock indices are ending the day lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The Dow led the move to the downside with a decline of -1.15%.

Looking at the final numbers:

Dow industrial average fell -346.93 points or -1.15% at 29926.95. The index is back below the 30,000 level. It remains just above its 200 week moving average at 29795.73

S&P index fell -38.76 points at -1.02% at 3744.53

NASDAQ index fell -75.32 points at -0.68% at 11073.32. It closed back below its 200 week moving average at 11131.69.

Russell 2000 fell -10.18 points or -0.58% at 1752.51

The equity markets are set up for either a big move higher tomorrow were big move lower with both the Dow industrial average and the NASDAQ index trading near their 200 week moving averages. A weaker number – were weakish number - should be viewed or favorably. Conversely a strong a number would not be good for the US equity markets.