The major US indices open little changed. The ADP report was weaker than expectations. The GDP is old news now, but it came in 2.9% vs 2.7% estimate. The Advanced goods trade balance comes in at -99B which was a bigger trade gap than expected but that release can be volatile.

A snapshot of the market shows:

In the US debt market, the yields are moving higher from earlier New York levels:

  • two year 4.528%, +5.6 basis points
  • five year 3.968% +4.7 basis points
  • 10 year 3.777% +3.0 basis points
  • 30 year 3.833% +3.0 basis points