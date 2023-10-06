The major stock indices are opening lower after the much stronger than expected US jobs data. However, indices are off their lowest premarket levels.

Dow industrial average is down -60.69 points or -0.18% at 33058.89

S&P index -16.54 points or -0.39% at 4241.64

NASDAQ index -56.57 points or -0.43% at 13163.26

Looking at the US yield curve:

2 year yield 5.093% +7.1 basis points

5 year yield 4.788%, +10.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.828% +11.2 basis points

30 year yield 4.987% +10.0 basis points

In other markets: