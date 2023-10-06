The major stock indices are opening lower after the much stronger than expected US jobs data. However, indices are off their lowest premarket levels.
- Dow industrial average is down -60.69 points or -0.18% at 33058.89
- S&P index -16.54 points or -0.39% at 4241.64
- NASDAQ index -56.57 points or -0.43% at 13163.26
Looking at the US yield curve:
- 2 year yield 5.093% +7.1 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.788%, +10.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.828% +11.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.987% +10.0 basis points
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.40 at $82.66.
- Spot gold is up $4.04 or 0.22% $1824.19
- Bitcoin is trading at $27,580