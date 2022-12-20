The 3 major US stock indices are ending the day marginally higher. Although small, the gains were good enough to snap 4-days of declines in the major indices.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 92.20 or 0.28 percent at 32849.75

S&P index rose 3.96 points or 0.10% at 3821.61

NASDAQ index rose 1.09 points or 0.01% at 10547.12

Russell 2000 rose 9.435 points or 0.54% at 1748.01

The gains today did little to dent the month declines:

Dow is down -5.03%

S&P is down -6.34%

NASDAQ index is a down -8.03%

Russell 2000 is down -7.344%

Apple shares reached a low today of $129.89. That was just above the June 2022 low price of $129.05. The price rebounded off the lows closing down -$0.13 at $132.27.

Shares of Amazon took out its low for the year moving to $84.33 for rebounding to $85.19 up $0.27 on the day. The low yesterday reached $84.51. That took out the low price going back to November 9 at $85.87.