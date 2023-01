Prices up 0.8% m/m seasonally adjusted

Unadjusted -1.9%

December prices +0.8%

Largest annual decline in series history at -14.9%

This is the index for the second-half of December. Days supply is still about as tight as a year ago but there are some murmurs about supply coming online and that should also be improved by debottlenecking in new vehicle sales.