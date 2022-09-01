And just like that.. the dollar is sitting on top of the world once again as we get August trading out of the way. It is a brand new month but we are seeing the same old theme in markets as is the case over the past few weeks. Equities are under pressure again while bond yields are pushing higher, both of which are underpinning the greenback.

In case you missed it, here is an overview of the situation in markets at the moment.

Looking ahead, there will be a number of economic releases in Europe but none of which should really change the landscape in markets for the time being. All the focus is on tomorrow's US jobs report before the long weekend comes along.

0600 GMT - Germany July retail sales

0600 GMT - UK August Nationwide house prices

0630 GMT - Switzerland August CPI figures

0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK August final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Italy Q2 GDP final figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone July unemployment rate

1130 GMT - US August Challenger job cuts, layoffs

