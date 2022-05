Best since May 2021

Prior was -0.5% (revised to +0.1%)

Ex transport +2.5% vs +0.4% prior (revised to +1.0%)

March durable goods orders reversed to +1.1% vs +0.8% prelim

Durable goods orders non-defense ex air +1.3% vs +1.0% prelim

This is strong all around. The FOMC will be seeing this data and it underscores the long order books at factories, abundant jobs and pricing power. There was a stumble in the Feb data but it's been revised away to go with the robust headlines.