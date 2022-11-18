European equities may be slightly higher but the overall mood remains more pensive, with US futures not really hinting at much. S&P 500 futures are down 3 points, or 0.08%, currently as it is a crucial moment for stocks in general ahead of the weekend.

Elsewhere, bonds are a touch lower with 10-year Treasury yields up 1.3 bps to 3.785% and the dollar is keeping more mixed on the session so far. EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.1350 levels and remains in a pondering state after the upside move stalled at the 200-day moving average this week:

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is flattish around 140.15 currently while GBP/USD is up a touch by 0.2% to 1.1890. Looking over to commodity currencies, AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6700 and NZD/USD up 0.6% to 0.6165 but the slight nudge higher comes after sellers have already wrestled back some near-term momentum.

AUD/USD is still trading in between its 100 and 200-hour moving averages now and pivoting in and around its 100-day moving average at 0.6693: