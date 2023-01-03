The December survey showed 50.7% of manufacturers surveyed reported problems, down from 59.3% in November. And in almost all manufacturing industries, the number of firms experiencing material shortages fell, though some of those numbers remain well above their long-term average.

Of note, manufacturers of machinery and equipment and automotives are the ones that are hardest hit. In short, there are some improvements to supply conditions but there are also still ongoing worries that won't distract from recession fears.