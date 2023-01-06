So far, there have been 4 flips in favor of McCarthy.

Vote

UPDATE 12:45:
5
Donald who once was a nominee, has now switched to McCarthy.

UPDATE 12:49
McCarthy still appears to lose the 12th nomination vote as 5 vote against McCarthy..

UPDATE 12:58
6
Luna votes in favor of McCarthy.

UPDATE 1:01
7
Mary Miller votes in favor of McCarthy

UPDATE 1:04
8
Norman votes for McCarthy

UPDATE 1:05
9
Scott Perry votes for McCarthy

UPDATE 1:08
10
Chip Roy flips

UPDATE 1:10
11
Self flips

Spartz
12
Does not vote Present but for McCarthy

Here’s a list of McCarthy’s GOP detractors:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (Okla.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas)

Rep.-elect Eli Crane (Ariz.)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Rep. Bob Good (Va.)

Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Rep. Andy Harris (Md.)

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.)

Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (Tenn.)

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

Rep.-elect Keith Self (Texas)

