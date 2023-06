The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6% of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.

FULL STORY

Many businesses have begun passing on to consumers the higher costs of imported energy and raw materials.

McDonald's, Japan's largest fast-food chain, has led the way with three price increases across all outlets since March 2022, including the latest one in January.

~ They're not lovin it....