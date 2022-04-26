Alphabet  earnings  -per-share missed. EPS came in at $24.62 versus estimate of $25.91. Revenues came in at $68.01 billion versus 68.11 billion estimate. The shares of Alphabet are down over 4% in after hour trading on the EPS and revenue miss

Meanwhile Microsoft revenues came in better than expected at $49.36 billion versus 49.05 billion estimate. Their earnings-per-share came in at $2.22 versus $2.19 estimate. After move higher in Microsoft shares, the shares are now trading down about six dollars shortly after the release (-2.3%)

General Motors revenues missed at $35.90 billion versus $37.01 billion estimate. Earnings-per-share came in at $2.09 versus $1.67 estimate. GM shares are trading up $0.89 or 2.5% at $39.

Texas Instruments saw the revenue stronger than expected $4.91 billion versus $4.74 billion estimate

Visa earnings-per-share came in at $1.79 versus $1.65 estimate. Revenues were also a beat at $7.19 billion versus 6.83 billion-dollar estimate. Visa shares are up over 5% in after-hours trading.

Chipotle earnings-per-share came in stronger than expected at $5.70 versus $5.64 estimate. Revenues were also a slight beat at $2.02 billion versus $2.01 billion-dollar estimate