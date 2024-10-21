The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results.
The Dow industrial average was the biggest loser with a decline of -0.80%. The NASDAQ index rose by 0.27% and the S&P was in between with a decline of -0.18%.
Looking at the losers in the Dow, there were 12 of the 30 with declines of 1% or more. The declines were led by American Express (-2.19%,), Merck (-2.17%) and Travelers (-2.17%).
Dow losers of 1% or more:
- American Express: -2.19%
- Merck & Co: -2.17%
- Travelers: -2.17%
- Home Depot: -2.06%
- Goldman Sachs: -2.02%
- Nike: -1.74%
- Dow: -1.69%
- Amgen: -1.53%
- Coca-Cola: -1.41%
- J&J: -1.39%
- Visa A: -1.30%
- P&G: -1.02%
Boeing was the outperformer with a gain of 3.11%. Apple rose by 0.66%. There were only 7 of 30 Dow stocks which were positive on the day.
Some other winners today included:
- Trump Media & Technology Group: +5.81%
- NVIDIA: +4.14%
- Boeing: +3.11% (Dow stock)
- Zoom Video: +2.34%
- SoFi Technologies: +2.21%
- Uber Tech: +1.68%
- Fortinet: +1.25%
- AMD: +1.24%
- Schlumberger: +1.22%
- Super Micro Computer: +1.14%
- Netflix: +1.09%