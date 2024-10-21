The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results.

The Dow industrial average was the biggest loser with a decline of -0.80%. The NASDAQ index rose by 0.27% and the S&P was in between with a decline of -0.18%.

Looking at the losers in the Dow, there were 12 of the 30 with declines of 1% or more. The declines were led by American Express (-2.19%,), Merck (-2.17%) and Travelers (-2.17%).

Dow losers of 1% or more:

  • American Express: -2.19%
  • Merck & Co: -2.17%
  • Travelers: -2.17%
  • Home Depot: -2.06%
  • Goldman Sachs: -2.02%
  • Nike: -1.74%
  • Dow: -1.69%
  • Amgen: -1.53%
  • Coca-Cola: -1.41%
  • J&J: -1.39%
  • Visa A: -1.30%
  • P&G: -1.02%

Boeing was the outperformer with a gain of 3.11%. Apple rose by 0.66%. There were only 7 of 30 Dow stocks which were positive on the day.

Some other winners today included:

  • Trump Media & Technology Group: +5.81%
  • NVIDIA: +4.14%
  • Boeing: +3.11% (Dow stock)
  • Zoom Video: +2.34%
  • SoFi Technologies: +2.21%
  • Uber Tech: +1.68%
  • Fortinet: +1.25%
  • AMD: +1.24%
  • Schlumberger: +1.22%
  • Super Micro Computer: +1.14%
  • Netflix: +1.09%