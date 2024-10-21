The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results.

The Dow industrial average was the biggest loser with a decline of -0.80%. The NASDAQ index rose by 0.27% and the S&P was in between with a decline of -0.18%.

Looking at the losers in the Dow, there were 12 of the 30 with declines of 1% or more. The declines were led by American Express (-2.19%,), Merck (-2.17%) and Travelers (-2.17%).

Dow losers of 1% or more:

American Express : -2.19%

: -2.19% Merck & Co : -2.17%

: -2.17% Travelers : -2.17%

: -2.17% Home Depot : -2.06%

: -2.06% Goldman Sachs : -2.02%

: -2.02% Nike : -1.74%

: -1.74% Dow : -1.69%

: -1.69% Amgen : -1.53%

: -1.53% Coca-Cola : -1.41%

: -1.41% J&J : -1.39%

: -1.39% Visa A : -1.30%

: -1.30% P&G: -1.02%

Boeing was the outperformer with a gain of 3.11%. Apple rose by 0.66%. There were only 7 of 30 Dow stocks which were positive on the day.

