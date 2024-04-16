Major US stock indices are trading mixed. The Dow industrial average higher help by UnitedHealth stock after earnings. Shares are up $25.38 or 5.58% at $470.52.
The NASDAQ index is lower to start the trading day. The S&P index is marginally higher.
A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open is it showing:
- Dow industrial average up 210.20 points or 0.56% at 37945.32
- S&P index is up 3.30 points or 0.07% at 5065.11
- NASDAQ is down -18.14 points or -0.11% at 15866.88
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -14.43 points or -0.73% at 1961.27.
Looking at the US rate markets, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.967%, +3.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.694%, +4.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.686%, +5.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.798%, +5.8 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is a trading down $0.15 or -0.18% at $85.26
- Gold is down $10.33 or -0.43% at $2371.87
- Bitcoin is lower at $62,781