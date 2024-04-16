Major US stock indices are trading mixed. The Dow industrial average higher help by UnitedHealth stock after earnings. Shares are up $25.38 or 5.58% at $470.52.

The NASDAQ index is lower to start the trading day. The S&P index is marginally higher.

A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open is it showing:

Dow industrial average up 210.20 points or 0.56% at 37945.32

S&P index is up 3.30 points or 0.07% at 5065.11

NASDAQ is down -18.14 points or -0.11% at 15866.88

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -14.43 points or -0.73% at 1961.27.

Looking at the US rate markets, yields are higher:

2-year yield 4.967%, +3.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.694%, +4.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.686%, +5.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.798%, +5.8 basis points

Looking at other markets: