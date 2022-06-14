There is a modest rebound in the major  indices  is a stock trading gets underway in the US. The snapshot of the market is showing:

  • Dow industrial average +20.62 points or 0.07% at 30537.37
  • S&P index +10.72 points or +0.29% at 3760.36
  • NASDAQ index +62.14 points or 0.57% at 10871.37
  • Russell 2000 up 3.35 points or 0.20% at 1717.95

Those gains do not compared to the sharp falls seen yesterday where the

  • Dow industrial average fell -876 points
  • S&P index fell -51.21 points
  • NASDAQ index fell 530.8 points

a quick look around the other markets as US trading gets underway shows:

  • spot gold, $-1.83 or -0.10% at $1817.82
  • spot silver plus $0.13 or 0.63% at $21.17
  • WTI crude oil up $1.25 at $122.14
  • The price of bitcoin is trading at $22,273. That's near the middle of the range between $20,816 and $23,288

In the US debt market

In the forex,

  • GBPUSD is scraping near the lows for the day
  • USDCAD is trading near highs for the day
  • NZDUSD is trading near the lows for the day

The USDJPY is near the midpoint of the days trading range and modestly higher on the day