There is a modestly higher opening for the major US indices. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 60.83 points or 0.18% at 33930.11
- S&P index up 4.69 points or 0.11% or 4095.14
- NASDAQ index of 19.0 points or 0.16% at 11737.12
- Russell 2000 down -3.585 points or -0.19% at 1915.22
The 4100 to 4101 area remains a short-term barometer for the S&P index. Recall that area was home to swing highs from December. The price moved above on February 1 but close back below the level on Thursday and stayed below on Friday. Getting back above the level would give buyers some added confidence.
In the US debt market, yields are mixed:
- 2 year yield 4.551%, +3.8 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.936% +1.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.730% -1.3 basis points
- 30 year 3.795% -3.1 basis points
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $-9.47 or -0.51% at $1855.67
- spot silver is trading down $0.10 or -0.47% to $21.86
- WTI crude oil is down $0.53 at $79.19
- Bitcoin is trading at $21,646 near unchanged from early New York levels