There is a modestly higher opening for the major US indices. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

The 4100 to 4101 area remains a short-term barometer for the S&P index. Recall that area was home to swing highs from December. The price moved above on February 1 but close back below the level on Thursday and stayed below on Friday. Getting back above the level would give buyers some added confidence.

S&P
S&P index is trading near the 4100 level

In the US debt market, yields are mixed:

in other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down $-9.47 or -0.51% at $1855.67
  • spot silver is trading down $0.10 or -0.47% to $21.86
  • WTI crude oil is down $0.53 at $79.19
  • Bitcoin is trading at $21,646 near unchanged from early New York levels