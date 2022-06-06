The major US stock indices are ending the day with modest/small gains. The  NASDAQ  index rose 0.4%. The Dow industrial average rose 0.05%.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average +16.08 points or 0.05% at 32915.77
  • S&P index up 12.86 points or 0.31% and 4121.44
  • NASDAQ index up 48.65 points or 0.40% at 12061.38
  • Russell 2000 rose 6.831 points or 0.36% at 1889.88

The major  indices  opened near their session highs, and wander lower through the day. All of the major indices are still closing above their 200 hour moving averages.

  • For the Dow industrial average, the 200 hour moving average comes in at 32552.27. The prices been 363 points above that bias defining level
  • For the S&P, it's 200 hour moving averages and 4067.98. It's price is 54 points above its 200 hour moving average
  • For the NASDAQ index, the 200 hour moving average comes in at 11945.26. It's current price is 61 points above that moving average level

8 of 11 sectors in the S&P index rose with real estate, energy, and healthcare the only negative sectors. The biggest gainer were materials and consumer discretionary

Some of the big gainers today included:

  • AliBaba, +7.67%
  • Nio, +6.8%
  • Alphabet +2.9%
  • Amazon +2.25%
  • micron, +2.19%
  • Lam research, +1.92%
  • CrowdStrike, +1.9%
  • Tesla, +1.88%
  • Roblox, +1.83%

On the downside,

  • AMC, -3.78%
  • Twitter, -3.69%
  • First Solar -3.24%
  • Snap, -2.89%
  • GameStop, -1.81%
  • Paramount -1.1%

The top 3 Dow stocks were

  • Travelers, +1.6%
  • IBM, +1.16%
  • UnitedHealth, +0.96%

The bottom 3 Dow stocks were:

  • Amgen, -1.21%
  • Salesforce, -1.08%
  • Walt Disney, -0.77%