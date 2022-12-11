Happy Monday everyone, or at least everyone waking up in the Asia-Pacific region; the rest of you are either sleeping or enjoying what's left of the weekend. That is, unless you're in England and nursing a hangover after another football disappointment.
Eamonn has the day off today so I'm covering the weekly open.
Here are the early indications.
- EUR/USD +1 pip to 1.0531
- USD/JPY +11 pips to 136.67
- GBP/USD +9 pips to 1.2264
- USD/CHF -21 pips to 0.9343
- USD/CAD -15 pips to 1.3635
- AUD/USD -12 pips to 0.6783
- NZD/USD -9 pips to 0.6398
Check the economic calendar. As far as I know, there are no notable holidays closures today.