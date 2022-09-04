Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

US and Canada are on a long weekend, markets are closed in both countries on Monday and many traders will be enjoying time away. This will thin out interest and liquidity on Monday.

As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Levels guide:

EUR/USD 0.9932, lower than late Friday levels

USD/JPY 140.10

GBP/USD 1.1473

USD/CHF 0.9820

USD/CAD 1.3129

AUD/USD 0.6798

NZD/USD 0.6100