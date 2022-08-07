On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

EUR/USD 1.0184
USD/JPY 135.08
GBP/USD 1.2075
USD/CHF 0.9616
USD/CAD 1.2930
AUD/USD 0.6910
NZD/USD 0.6228

Weekend: