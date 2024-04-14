It was a big weekend for geopolitics (read from the bottom up for the chronology):

Despite this major FX is not a lot changed. There are multiple 'hot takes' doing the rounds, the one with most credence as to why markets are, relatively, calm is that Iran gave wide notice in the days leading up to the attack that it would do so. While its too early to say this is over (way, way too early), so far the world seems to have gotten off lightly. Thats not the case for some individuals seriously hurt by the attacks, of course.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0634

USD/JPY 153.09

GBP/USD 1.2447

USD/CHF 0.9121

USD/CAD 1.3779

AUD/USD 0.6463

NZD/USD 0.5942

