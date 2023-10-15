The New Zealand election over the weekend has resulted in a change of government, as expected.

NZD/USD is up a few points, circa 0.5912 from its late Friday level around 0.5885.

And good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0513

USD/JPY 149.46 ... ps. check this out from the weekend: IMF: Yen's recent declines are driven by fundamentals, criteria not met for intervention

GBP/USD 1.2133

USD/CHF 0.9018

USD/CAD 1.3661

AUD/USD 0.6303 (taking some reelected glory from the kiwi pop)

The new NZ PM: