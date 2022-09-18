Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Japan is on a long weekend, markets are closed there on Monday. This will thin out interest and liquidity today.

As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Levels guide:

EUR/USD 1.0012

USD/JPY 142.95

GBP/USD 1.1410

USD/CHF 0.9640

USD/CAD 1.3260

AUD/USD 0.6710

NZD/USD 0.5989