Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.



As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



Levels guide:



EUR/USD 0.9866

USD/JPY 147.55

GBP/USD 1.1318

USD/CHF 0.9977

USD/CAD 1.3639

AUD/USD 0.6372

NZD/USD 0.5766

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW