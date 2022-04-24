EUR has caught a small bid after the French election result.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Both Australia and New Zealand markets are closed Monday, so its even thinner for longer than usual.

This is a guide to early prices. A GUIDE is all it is.

EUR/USD 1.0831

USD/JPY 128.56

GBP/USD 1.2856

USD/CHF 0.9571

USD/CAD 1.2720

AUD/USD 0.7246