As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. I say that about early Monday ('cause its true!)

This is a guide to early prices. A GUIDE is all it is.

EUR/USD 1.0210

USD/JPY 136.19

GBP/USD 1.2020

USD/CHF 0.9629

USD/CAD 1.2920

AUD/USD 0.6930

NZD/USD 0.6267

A little chop from late Friday levels.