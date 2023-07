On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.1022

USD/JPY 140.97 - already showing some movement following on from Friday's BOJ muddled communications on yield curve band tolerance

GBP/USD 1.2845

USD/CHF 0.8685

USD/CAD 1.3233

AUD/USD 0.6657

NZD/USD 0.6155

I'll be back with weekend news.