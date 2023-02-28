It feels like a "let's get this out of the way" kind of situation now as there wasn't any key drivers for the market moves yesterday. Equities saw a modest bounce but the gains fizzled towards the end, with the S&P 500 still keeping below the 4,000 mark. In FX, the dollar was softer with notable bounces seen in GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD during the day.

It'll be a tricky one to navigate today, before we turn the focus on to euro area inflation data later in the week. Month-end flows will be a consideration to add to the more delicate market mood at the moment. And Citi is noting that we should see dollar buying, so just be wary of that (or perhaps the opposite) especially ahead of the London fix later today.