Moody's came out with a slew of downgrades in a number of financial institutions. It will be curious to see the impact in the KRE regional bank index tomorrow.

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES WEBSTER : Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1 Outlook: Stable

: Moody's downgrades Associated Banc-Corp : Subordinate to Baa3 from Baa2 Outlook: Stable

: MOODY'S DOWNGRADES BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Long-term issuer rating to BAA1 from A3 Outlook: Stable

: BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Prosperity Bank's Ratings : Long-Term Deposits to A1 from Aa3 Outlook: Stable

: MOODY'S DOWNGRADES FULTON : Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1 Outlook: Remains Negative

: MOODY'S DOWNGRADES PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1 Outlook: Changed to Negative

: Moody's affirms University of Louisville Foundation's (KY) Rating : Baal rating Outlook: Stable

: MOODY'S DOWNGRADES M&T'S RATINGS ON : Senior Unsecured BAA1 Outlook: Stable

: BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Old National's Long-Term Ratings : Senior Unsecured to Baal from A3 Outlook: Negative

: Moody's downgrades Amarillo National Bank : Issuer rating to Baa2 from Baal Outlook: Stable

: Moody's downgrades Commerce : Long-term issuer rating to A3 from A2 Outlook: Stable

