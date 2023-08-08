Moody's came out with a slew of downgrades in a number of financial institutions. It will be curious to see the impact in the KRE regional bank index tomorrow.

  • MOODY'S DOWNGRADES WEBSTER:
    • Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
    • Outlook: Stable
  • Moody's downgrades Associated Banc-Corp:
    • Subordinate to Baa3 from Baa2
    • Outlook: Stable
  • MOODY'S DOWNGRADES BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION:
    • Long-term issuer rating to BAA1 from A3
    • Outlook: Stable
  • BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Prosperity Bank's Ratings:
    • Long-Term Deposits to A1 from Aa3
    • Outlook: Stable
  • MOODY'S DOWNGRADES FULTON:
    • Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
    • Outlook: Remains Negative
  • MOODY'S DOWNGRADES PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS:
    • Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
    • Outlook: Changed to Negative
  • Moody's affirms University of Louisville Foundation's (KY) Rating:
    • Baal rating
    • Outlook: Stable
  • BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Old National's Long-Term Ratings:
    • Senior Unsecured to Baal from A3
    • Outlook: Negative
  • Moody's downgrades Amarillo National Bank:
    • Issuer rating to Baa2 from Baal
    • Outlook: Stable
  • Moody's downgrades Old National's long-term ratings:
    • Senior unsecured to Baal from A3
    • Outlook: Negative
  • Moody's downgrades Commerce:
    • Long-term issuer rating to A3 from A2
    • Outlook: Stable