Moody's came out with a slew of downgrades in a number of financial institutions. It will be curious to see the impact in the KRE regional bank index tomorrow.
- MOODY'S DOWNGRADES WEBSTER:
- Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
- Outlook: Stable
- Moody's downgrades Associated Banc-Corp:
- Subordinate to Baa3 from Baa2
- Outlook: Stable
- MOODY'S DOWNGRADES BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION:
- Long-term issuer rating to BAA1 from A3
- Outlook: Stable
- BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Prosperity Bank's Ratings:
- Long-Term Deposits to A1 from Aa3
- Outlook: Stable
- MOODY'S DOWNGRADES FULTON:
- Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
- Outlook: Remains Negative
- MOODY'S DOWNGRADES PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS:
- Long-term issuer rating to BAA2 from BAA1
- Outlook: Changed to Negative
- Moody's affirms University of Louisville Foundation's (KY) Rating:
- Baal rating
- Outlook: Stable
- MOODY'S DOWNGRADES M&T'S RATINGS ON:
- Senior Unsecured BAA1
- Outlook: Stable
- BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Old National's Long-Term Ratings:
- Senior Unsecured to Baal from A3
- Outlook: Negative
- Moody's downgrades Amarillo National Bank:
- Issuer rating to Baa2 from Baal
- Outlook: Stable
- Moody's downgrades M&Ps ratings on:
- Senior unsecured Baal
- Outlook: Stable
- Moody's downgrades Old National's long-term ratings:
- Senior unsecured to Baal from A3
- Outlook: Negative
- Moody's downgrades Commerce:
- Long-term issuer rating to A3 from A2
- Outlook: Stable