Moody's spreading the love in nearly simultaneous research report releases.

Moody’s lowers US economic growth forecasts for 2022-23:

now expects US real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023, down from its May forecasts of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively

Tighter monetary and financial conditions to reduce stubbornly high inflation will slow economic growth

While Moody's expects inflation to trend down as growth weakens, it will still remain elevated, dropping from 9.1% in June to 7.0% by the end of 2022 and to 2.3% by the end of 2023. At the same time, Moody's forecasts unemployment will rise slightly above 4% in 2023 from the current low level of 3.6%, owing to a combination of slower hiring and increasing labor force participation.

--

AND, not leaving out Europe.

Moody's lowers European growth forecasts amid energy crisis

"Our baseline forecasts assume that persistently high energy prices and broad-based inflation will continue to squeeze real incomes and dampen consumption spending as the energy crisis drags on,"

Moody's baseline forecast for the euro area is for real GDP to grow 2.2% in 2022, followed by 0.9% in 2023, down from its May forecasts of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively

The main factors driving the lower growth projections are: gas supply interruptions and uncertainty that will require adjustment on the demand side; high inflation, which is denting consumer spending; withdrawal of monetary policy support by the European Central Bank (ECB); tighter global liquidity; and subdued external demand. There are substantial downside risks to Moody's forecasts should Russia completely shut off gas flows to Europe.

---

That's some dour stuff from analysts at the agency.

--