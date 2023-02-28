Q4 net exports 1.1% of GDP

vs. expected +1.3% and prior of -0.2%

Most of the focus was on retail sales, a beat but do note the caveats in that linked post.

Also out were credit data and this, the BoP data.

From here we get the 'net exports' number. This'll add in to the Q4 GDP data due tomorrow:

If you've been following along you'll be aware that while we get GDP for Q4 tomorrow we also get the latest monthly inflation read. That will be the focus: