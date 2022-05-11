Earlier comments from New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson are here:
Reuters with a little more now:
- while inflation is spiking, forecasts continue to show it coming down in the second half of the year. "This doesn't stop the impacts rolling on,"
- with interest rates increasing he could not rule out New Zealand growth would stall in 2023
- believed the country's economy remained in a strong position ... added that the New Zealand economy was well placed, with low unemployment, which provides a buffer in terms job security for people, and room for ongoing investing, with foreign investment interest remaining strong.