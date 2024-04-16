More from Treasury Secretary Yellen on various topics as global :
- There's much broader diplomatic effort to induce Iran to constrain its destabilizing behavior.
- We have been working to diminish Iran's ability to export oil, there may be more that we can do.
- We absolutely are committed to Ukraine's support. No substitute for Congress providing military and budgetary support.
- Important to unlock value from frozen Russian assets; fear that Russia may be encouraged by debate over Ukraine aid.
- We're looking at a series of possibilities ranging from seizing assets to using them as collateral.
- EU has already acted to separate interest from assets held by Euroclear, moving to use these assets to help Ukraine.
- Entire world is highly reliant on China in number of areas including solar panels, there is no level playing field.
- Massive subsidies going to certain sectors in China, and capacity utilization is very low, exceeds global demand.
- This isn't a level playing field, creates risks that we're clearly seeking to mitigate.
- Accept Biden's view that U.S. steel should remain in American hands.
- Reduction of inflation pressure is happening slowly. Despite tight monetary policy.
- Proceeds from increased exports in March will impact the FX market only in the coming months due to payments delay.
- General disinflationary trend still remains, but is not so strong now.
- Asked about Russia's threat to retaliate if its frozen assets are seized, says we are looking at the risks.
- Overall I believe there are ways of managing the risks, particularly if G7 acts in unison on Russian assets.