More now:

  • Have been watching UK developments 'quite closely'
  • Have met with UK officials
  • Does not want to comment on UK policy
  • Fiscal policy should be complementary to monetary policy, we have tried to do that in the u.s.
  • I have confidence in the fed to make a good set of decisions and we're not going to interfere
  • There's been some positive news on inflation but we need to see a sustained decline
  • Job openings decline takes a bit of heat out of job market
  • I have no plan to leave
  • I think I was in good company in failing to see inflation would increase and persist as long as it has
  • Lowering inflation is Biden's top economic priority
Reuters headlines from Treasury Secretary Yellen_

Watching Gilts ....