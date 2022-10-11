Earlier from Yellen's interview with CNBC:
More now:
- Have been watching UK developments 'quite closely'
- Have met with UK officials
- Does not want to comment on UK policy
- Fiscal policy should be complementary to monetary policy, we have tried to do that in the u.s.
- I have confidence in the fed to make a good set of decisions and we're not going to interfere
- There's been some positive news on inflation but we need to see a sustained decline
- Job openings decline takes a bit of heat out of job market
- I plan to stay
- I have no plan to leave
- I think I was in good company in failing to see inflation would increase and persist as long as it has
- Lowering inflation is Biden's top economic priority
Watching Gilts ....