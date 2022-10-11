US Treasury Secretary Yellen comments in a CNBC interview
- I think the united states is doing very well
- We are starting to see some signs of easing pressures in labor market
- Inflation is too high
- There is a path to lower inflation while maintaining a health labor market
- I am very encouraged by a continued strong labor market, people feel good about the labor market
- Household balance sheets remain strong
- Firms have debt burdens that are by and large manageable
- We really haven't seen signs if financial instability in our markets
- I think the u.s. Economy continues to do well
- There are have been underlying shocks affecting markets, including OPEC's 'unwise decision' to cut production and related to Russia's war in Ukraine
- It is clear the fed is committed to its plan to reduce inflation and that is well understood in markets
-
Not seeing anything in markets that rises to a level of a serious concern