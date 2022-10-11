Earlier remarks from Yellen are here:

Yellen says we are beginning to see some signs of easing pressure in labor market

Yellen has some specific remarks now on the US dollar and FX:

The dollar is a safe haven so in times of stress we see capital inflows

I think a market determined value for the dollar is in America's interest

I think the level of the dollar reflects policies that are appropriate

I think the currency movements are the logical outcomes of different policy stances

Maybe its just me but I reckon she is giving the green light to keep on buying USD/JPY. USD/JPY is just shy of 145.90, this is where the Bank of Japan last intervened in to buy yen. The jawboning we had out Japan yesterday was weak:

Suzuki didn't hit any key phrases indicating imminent actual intervention: