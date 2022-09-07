Headline is here from earlier:

UK to grant 'dozens' of new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences

  • it typically takes between five to 10 years from initial exploration until oil and gas is produced from a field

  • The exact number of new licences was still to be confirmed
  • it could be as many as 130
  • announcement could come as soon as Thursday
  • Britain's last offshore licencing round was in 2020
