Headline is here from earlier:
UK to grant 'dozens' of new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences
Reuters follow up with more. And of course, adding in this:
- it typically takes between five to 10 years from initial exploration until oil and gas is produced from a field
Via Reuters, citing unnamed sources:
- The exact number of new licences was still to be confirmed
- it could be as many as 130
- announcement could come as soon as Thursday
- Britain's last offshore licencing round was in 2020