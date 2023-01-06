Headline is here from earlier:

As background,

The three red lines were introduced in August 2020 when Chinese property was rising in price very strongly indeed.

They stated property should adhere to the following rules:



1. Liabilities should not exceed 70% of assets (excluding advance proceeds from projects sold

2. Net debt should not be greater than 100% equity.

3. Money reserves must be at least 100% of short-term debt.

The market response to the news was a higher yuan, AUD Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. and NZD Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF). This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa. Read this Term. The pop was relatively minor for AUD and NZD, yuan has carried on a bit more.

Chinese property shares had risen substantially earlier ion the session on earlier news and have not thus seen notable gains on this new item.