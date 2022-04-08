An ICYMI from Goldman Sachs on USD/JPY, this via eFX.

"We are revising up our 3-month forecast to 123 (vs. 117 previously) to reflect continued weakness around current levels, with possible further USD/JPY upside in the very short term,"

"Over a longer horizon, we still think that the upside in USD/JPY is getting constrained as we get closer to historical

intervention thresholds. Moreover, the Yen's deep undervaluation and its typical use as a recession hedge could make it an increasingly attractive buy for longer-term investors. Combined with our broad Dollar views, we still see reason to

forecast Yen appreciation in the medium-term with USD/JPY at 120 in 6 months and 118 in 12 months,"

I posted the USD/JPY forecast revision from GS earlier in the week.