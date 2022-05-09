Statement from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meting of the G7 (online meeting).

  • says Tokyo will ban Russian crude oil imports “in principle”
  • “For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now,” Kishida said, according to a statement released by the Japanese government.
  • Russia is Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Earlier post is here:

Kishida wants to lean more heavily on nuclear power.

Japan pm kishida