Statement from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meting of the G7 (online meeting).
- says Tokyo will ban Russian crude oil imports “in principle”
- “For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now,” Kishida said, according to a statement released by the Japanese government.
- Russia is Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Earlier post is here:
Kishida wants to lean more heavily on nuclear power.