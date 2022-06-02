The report is in the Financial Times, but as posted earlier, the FT is gated:

Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise its oil production if Russia's output falls substantially because of the western sanctions imposed on it, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report, citing a diplomatic source.

Oil dropped further on the news and has settled a little more sideways the past couple of hours: